in Uncategorized 0 Words

How They Do It–Neo-Nazi rally on Yom Kippur gets approval by Swedish government

The Ugly Truth

Rally by neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement planned for Yom Kippur approved by police; rally to take place near synagogue in Gothenburg, Sweden’s second largest city; president of Jewish community: ‘This is an outrage.’

ed note–keep in mind that all forms of pro-Nazi expressions are OUTLAWED throughout Europe, and therefore as much as organized Jewish interests may make the NOISES of ‘opposing’ this rally, the fact is that it works to their advantage 666%, just as it does in other locales where neo-Nazi knuckledraggers and Neanderthals come out and make loud and jramatic gestures that wind up solidifying the hold over the Gentile mind that Judea, Inc has spent decades and million$ cultivating, something to obviously factor into our understanding of things the next time Anglin and the rest of the ‘stormers’ engage in some kind of over-the-top business that makes international headlines in the JMSM for the 1,000th time in…

View original post 212 more words

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s