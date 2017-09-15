U.S. neo-Nazi: ‘I’m Defending Yair Netanyahu Because He Stood Up Against the Jews’

ed note–again, not that it should need any additional discussion or debate amongst intelligent people, Anglin serves their purposes. They simply don’t give this kind of facetime/airtime to someone unless doing so works in their favor. Besides the obvious, which is the manner by which his ugly, overtly-racist behavior and delivery make all Gentile resistance to Judea, Inc’s war against mankind appear violent, irrational, and unhinged (and by doing so reinforce the stereotype which organized Jewish interests have spent decades and billion$ of $ trying to cultivate in the minds of Gentiledom) now what we have is his ridiculous assertion that Netanyahu’s son Yair is ‘standing up to the Jews’, when in fact what we are witnessing is a gang war within La…