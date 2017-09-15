in Uncategorized 0 Words

Trump signs Congressional resolution condemning white supremacists

The Ugly Truth

Move comes hours after US president revived his assertion there were ‘bad dudes’ among those protesting the hate groups in Charlottesville

ed note–doubtless that from top to bottom, the angry white man’s brigade (otherwise known as the WN crowd) will engage in a concerted campaign of bitching (which is what they do best) over Trump’s actions on this matter, neglecting to consider/mention of course just how they–with their idiotic antics on a daily basis (and particularly with what took place in Charlottesville recently) put him in this position of being forced to sign this equally-idiotic resolution. They are not just their own worst enemy, they are everyone’s because of their unhinged behavior and the manner by which they allow themselves to fall into every trap left for them, a deadly character flaw on a collective level which unfortunately affects all of us in our drive to liberate Gentiledom from the…

