What Did Israel Know in Advance of the 9/11 Attacks?

ed note–the following is–IMO–the best piece of investigative journalism dealing with Israeli foreknowledge of 9/11. Now, as it relates to the present brouhaha between Trump and the organized Jewish interests who have made it clear that Rubio is their Golden Boy and that Trump has no chance of winning, resulting in Trump’s dogged assertion/discussion surrounding the ‘cheering Muslims’ on the morning of 9/11 and the ADL running to the forefront, both in denying Trump’s claims and in defending him against the charges of ‘anti-Semitism’, there is a very important little nugget of information in Ketchum’s piece below relating to ADL working to get the stories involving Israeli espionage in the US prior to 9/11 quashed. As Abe Foxman, then-director of the ADL is quoted saying in a meeting with Fox News– ‘Look, you guys have generally been pretty fair to Israel. What are you doing putting this stuff out there?…