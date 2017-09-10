Hebraic Senator Dianne Feinstein Attacks Judicial Nominee’s Catholic Faith

CAN YOU JUST IMAGINE the Jramatic campaign–tsunamic and volcanic–of screeching, hollering, shrieking, screaming, kvetching, robe-rending, knuckle-biting, face-clawing, etc that would ensue if some non-Goysiche nominee for some governmental post, even as far down as the county dog catcher in Cobb County–were attacked by a Gentile lawmaker of ANY PERSUASION–Christian, Muslim or whatever–because of what their ‘faith’ encompassed?