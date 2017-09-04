in Uncategorized 0 Words

How They Do It– Netanyahu lectures Palestinians that ‘Children should be taught to love, not hate and kill’

The Ugly Truth

Prime Minister Netanyahu releases new video blasting the Palestinian Authority for naming schools and streets after terrorists.

ed note–keep in mind that Israel has scores of streets, statues, monuments and other VERY LARGE testimonials to the various murderers, terrorists, killers, etc who have ‘served’ the Jewish state, INCLUDING BARUCH GOLDSTEIN, who machine-gunned to death 29 Muslim worshipers as they were kneeling in prayer.

But then, what more would we expect from a group of religious nutcases whose religion commands that they murder Gentiles, just one passage of which reads to wit–

‘When the LORD your God brings you into the land you are to possess and casts out the many peoples living there, you shall then slaughter them all and utterly destroy them…You shall save nothing alive that breathes…You shall make no agreements with them nor show them any mercy. You shall destroy their altars, break down their images, cut…

View original post 281 more words

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s