Earth Is Flat as a Pita: Meet the Israelis Who Push the Ultimate Conspiracy Theory

ed note–by their very nature as followers of Judaism, there is nothing extraordinary or unusual about followers of this cult mindset embracing nutty notions. Remember that the very basis of their identity is rooted in tall tales about a penniless nomad hearing voices in his head telling him that he and his DNA are destined to rule the world and then, 5 minutes later, is hearing voices in his head telling him to murder his only son and burn his son’s corpse on an altar in a sacrificial offering. From there, the followers of this mindset believe the rantings of another madman who instructs them to kill every living thing in their path–men, women, children, even livestock–in conquering the holy land for themselves.