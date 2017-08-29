The Debate – Saudi War on Yemen Press TV must watch The world’s largest humanitarian crisis is how the United Nations labels what is taking place in Yemen. This after almost 2 and a half years of a Saudi onslaught on its neighbor. Bombing of civilians, cholera and blocked ports are contributing to this disaster. And once again the Saudis have destroyed a residential building killing at least 14 civilians, eight of them from the same family. What will it take for the UN not only to say that this is a humanitarian crisis but to stop the crisis from continuing? Guests: – Founder, American Institute for Foreign Policy, Michael Lane (NORTH CAROLINA) – Journalist and Political Commentator, Muhammad Ali Carter (LONDON)