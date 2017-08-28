Why I Won’t Stop Using The Term ‘Goy’

The Ugly Truth

ed note–Now, let’s put all of this into its proper perspective, ladies and Gentile-men…

The equivalent to the title of this ‘essay’ by our esteemed Hebraic author–if written by anyone OTHER than a Jew and dealing with other racially-pejorative terms would be as follows–

Why I Won’t Stop Using The Term ‘Kike’…

Why I Won’t Stop Using The Term ‘Nigger’

Why I Won’t Stop Using The Term ‘Spic’…

Why I Won’t Stop Using The Term ‘Coon’

Why I Won’t Stop Using The Term ‘Gook’…

Why I Won’t Stop Using The Term ‘Chink’…

Why I Won’t Stop Using The Term ‘Spook’

Why I Won’t Stop Using The Term ‘Haji’…

Why I Won’t Stop Using The Term ‘Dago’…

Etc, etc, etc…