in Uncategorized 0 Words

Scott Baio Tweets Meme That Claims Charlottesville, Sandy Hook Are Connected Conspiracies

The Ugly Truth

ed note–the opening sentence says it all–

‘Trump superfan and Republican National Convention speaker Scott Baio’

We warned you years ago that this would be the result of all the ‘Sandy Hook never happened’ nonsense, a warning that was greeted with howls of anger and charges of non-believers in ‘the hoax’ of being ‘Zionist shills’, and now that you have made for yourself a nice, steaming shit sandwich with all the fixins’ that go along with it (including the political pressure that will be used in further destabilizing the one presidency since JFK’s who at least entertains the DESIRE of pulling our world away from the abyss) you might as well enjoy it while being forced to eat it.

continue reading

View original post

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s