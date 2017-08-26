POLAND – Israeli Jewish Terrorist Stabs Christian Polish Policeman

The Ugly Truth

Sabba – Until very recently, Israel was the theater of incessant knife attacks by Palestinians who were all shot dead. We know these were fake attacks as many videos/images had surfaced showing IDF soldiers shooting Palestinians for sports and then planting a knife next to their dead body.

As the Gentile world stopped believing in the israeli hasbara that armed-to-the-teeth soldiers were only defending themselves against Palestinian teens and women (and one must wonder how so many believed it in the first place), all of a sudden, these stories have dried out… only to surface in Europe.

