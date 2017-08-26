in Uncategorized 0 Words

AJC slams ‘shameful’ Trump pardon for ex-sheriff Joe Arpaio

The Ugly Truth

Widespread condemnation as US president gives clemency to a man who became a symbol of racial profiling

ed note–Compare/contrast this reaction with the screeching that has taken place for years concerning Jonathon Pollard, a spy for Israel who did more damage to US national security than even the Rosenbergs could have imagined doing in their wildest dreams and whose treason was directly responsible for the deaths of many as 1,000 people working within/for the US intelligence community.

View original post 639 more words

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s