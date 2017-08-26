AJC slams ‘shameful’ Trump pardon for ex-sheriff Joe Arpaio

Widespread condemnation as US president gives clemency to a man who became a symbol of racial profiling
ed note–Compare/contrast this reaction with the screeching that has taken place for years concerning Jonathon Pollard, a spy for Israel who did more damage to US national security than even the Rosenbergs could have imagined doing in their wildest dreams and whose treason was directly responsible for the deaths of many as 1,000 people working within/for the US intelligence community.
