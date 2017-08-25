Putin-Netanyahu Meeting

Netanyahu is frantic about Russia, Iran and Hezbollah allied with Syria effectively combating US and Israeli-supported terrorism. They’re defeating his aim to eliminate a regional rival, isolate Iran, then target the Islamic Republic the same way. Accompanied by Mossad director Yossie Cohen, national security advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat, and environmental protection minister Zeev Elkin, Netanyahu lied, claiming “Iran is making enormous efforts to cement its presence in Syria. This poses a threat to Israel, to the Middle East and to the whole world.” America, NATO, Israel and their rogue allies alone threaten “the whole world.” Netanyahu: “Iran is at an advanced stage of controlling and influencing Iraq and Yemen. We cannot forget for a minute that Iran continues threatening the State of Israel. It arms terrorist organizations, encourages and initiates terror.” This type rhetoric goes nowhere with Putin. Days earlier in Washington, Cohen failed to convince the Trump administration about a deteriorating situation along Israel’s northern border, requiring US action to reverse things. He presented a false scenario, other than Syrian forces aided by Russia making significant progress in combating terrorism there and elsewhere in the country. Netanyahu is concerned about Syria regaining control of its borders with Iraq, Jordan and Lebanon. The northern one with Turkey is a separate issue, especially with US combat troops in the region – illegally in Syrian territory, Pentagon terror-bombing ongoing there daily, massacring defenseless civilians, destroying vital infrastructure. Increasing numbers of terrorist splinter groups abandoned regime change efforts, enabling government forces to advance near most borders. Once ISIS is defeated in and around Deir Ezzor, more territory will be liberated. Iran poses no threat to Israel. Netanyahu’s hyperbole otherwise wore thin long ago. The Islamic Republic never attacked another country in its entire history. It threatens none now. It fosters good relations with all nations. It strongly opposes Israeli viciousness toward Palestinians. Netanyahu’s meeting with Putin is his sixth in the past two years. According to a senior Israeli official, “an attempt must be made to bring the United States and Russia together. For a real arrangement in Syria, they have to sit down together. Without cooperation between them it won’t work.” US and Russian objectives are world’s apart on Syria and most other geopolitical issues. Bilateral relations are worse than ever. Trump’s efforts for improved ties were thwarted by near unanimous congressional action against it, supported by media scoundrels. Israel is concerned about Syrian liberation foiling its regional objectives, wanting independent states replaced by pro-Western puppet ones – making it the dominant Middle East power along with America’s presence. Things aren’t working out as planned, Netanyahu scrambling to salvage what he can.