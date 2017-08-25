in Uncategorized 26 Words

How They Do It– Donald Trump’s chance to be a hero in Jewish history

Whether an American president acts decisively and instinctively at a critical moment to support a Jewish cause determines how he will be remembered in history books

ed note–read through this very carefully and understand it for what it is–a ‘peace offering’ from Judea, Inc that if Trump will cave in to their demands–i.e. giving his Presidential recognition of Jerusalem as the ‘capital’ of Israel–that the ‘hostility’ (this author’s specific word) which organized Jewish interests have maintained against Trump since before he was elected–will evaporate.

All can be rest assured as well that our esteemed Hebraic author did not pen this all by his lonesome but did so only after close consultation with fellow creatures such as Netanyahu or at least some of his associates.

Now please, someone from the ‘Trump is owned by the Jews Brigade’–Kindly and rationally explain to the rest of the sane word why a ‘peace offering’ such as this would need to be offered to Trump if he were truly as much in the clutches of Judea, Inc as some claim?

