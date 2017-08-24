Israeli defense officials failed to secure a promise from the Americans that any agreement to end the war in Syria includes the evacuation of Iran and Hezbollah forces from the country and now Israel turns its hopes to the Kremlin.

The US does not want Iran to have a free hand to do as she pleases and especially not in driving out the Zionist cancer, but not for the reasons which some would assume, that Trump ‘loves’ Israel, but rather because the US and the West know that as long as Israel exists, it will serve as a magnet in pulling the most troublesome elements within the Judaic community out of the West and into Israel where they cannot cause trouble as their ancestors have for 2,000 years and all can rest assured that in some fashion, Trump and the US are out to remove Iranian influence not only in Syria, but as well to try and divide Iran and Russia from each other.