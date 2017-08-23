Iran’s Mounting Involvement in Syria ‘Threat to Entire World’, Netanyahu Tells Putin

The Ugly Truth

ed note–Chock full of goodies, as the saying goes.

1. When Netanyahu talks about the ‘entire world’ being threatened by Iran’s presence in Syria, what he really means is 2 things–

A. In the Judaic paradigm, Israel is the ‘entire world’. The rest of the world, all 7 billion people, are Gentiles and by definition, are not human and therefore don’t count, and

B. It is a veiled threat that if Israel doesn’t get her way with regards to Iran being driven out of Syria that the Jewish state will make good on its thousands-years-old wet dream of incinerating those aforementioned 7 billion Gentiles.