Iran’s Mounting Involvement in Syria ‘Threat to Entire World’, Netanyahu Tells Putin

ed note–Chock full of goodies, as the saying goes.

1. When Netanyahu talks about the ‘entire world’ being threatened by Iran’s presence in Syria, what he really means is 2 things–

A. In the Judaic paradigm, Israel is the ‘entire world’. The rest of the world, all 7 billion people, are Gentiles and by definition, are not human and therefore don’t count, and

B. It is a veiled threat that if Israel doesn’t get her way with regards to Iran being driven out of Syria that the Jewish state will make good on its thousands-years-old wet dream of incinerating those aforementioned 7 billion Gentiles.

2. Also note Netanyahu’s statement concerning the ‘internal problems at the White House’ that have ‘made it difficult’ for the U.S. administration to ‘devote time and attention to the matters in Syria’. Those ‘internal problems’ are the direct result of Netanyahu and his extended family members…

