in Uncategorized 0 Words

‘Are you one of them neo-Nazis?’ Man stabbed in bizarre attack in Colorado

The Ugly Truth

‘Are you one of them neo-Nazis?’: Man stabbed in bizarre attack in Colorado (GRAPHIC PHOTOS)

ed note–please keep in mind the fact that had the organizers and participants in the events in Charottesville kept the narrative sane and respectable and rather than allowing a bunch of skinheads, armed-to-the-teeth ‘Militia’, KKK members, and SS wannabes to participate in what would otherwise have been a perfectly appropriate response to the planned removal of a statue of the rightly-venerated Robert E. Lee that there would be none of this taking place right now.

Yes, we can blame ‘Djooz’ for the manner in which things such as this are presented and misrepresented in the JMSM, but at the same time, the other side contributed to it as well in a manner that can only be described as ‘indispensable’.

Continue reading

View original post

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s