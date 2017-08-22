‘Are you one of them neo-Nazis?’ Man stabbed in bizarre attack in Colorado

ed note–please keep in mind the fact that had the organizers and participants in the events in Charottesville kept the narrative sane and respectable and rather than allowing a bunch of skinheads, armed-to-the-teeth ‘Militia’, KKK members, and SS wannabes to participate in what would otherwise have been a perfectly appropriate response to the planned removal of a statue of the rightly-venerated Robert E. Lee that there would be none of this taking place right now.