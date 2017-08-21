in Uncategorized 0 Words

WATCH – Hervé Ryssen – The Jews and the Russian Revolution

Sabba – This video (in French with English subtitles) is a very good and comprehensive synthesis of everything we need to know about the savage jewish butchery that shook Christian Russia in 1917. We should stop referring to it as ‘Russian’ Revolution as there was nothing Russian about it. More than that, the jews were so vicious and ferocious in their destruction of anything Russian that they purposefully chose not to include the name Russia in their newly created state – the USSR – as if to erase Russia from the pages of History and from Mankind’s memory. What they did to the Russians is what they are doing to the Palestinians and the Middle Eastern Arabs in general and what they promised to do to all of us, as soon as they get a chance. This video should encourage us all to do whatever we can to build and…

