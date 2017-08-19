The New DNC is ANTIFA

JIM SHEMPERT ONE MILLION DADS AFA APRIL 12,2017

Have you ever heard of ANTIFA? Admittedly, I live in the heartland, so when I saw the riots in Berkeley, I had to do some research on who/what ANTIFA is. To me, it looked like a bunch of spoiled Millennials dressed in black screaming, shouting, and threatening anyone who doesn’t agree with them. Sort of sounds like one party in Washington, but I digress.

ANTIFA supposedly stands against fascism; it is an abbreviation for “anti-fascist.” Interesting, because I would say 99.9% of Americans would agree on standing against fascism. (As I recall, we dealt a destructive blow to fascism in the ‘40s, and it has made no significant comeback since.)

ANTIFA is actually a radical communist group. Their funding comes mainly from George Soros, and thus, they get paid to be a “fly in the ointment.” They claim lofty ideals, but all they really stand for is radical communism. In doing some research for this blog, I watched several videos on ANTIFA, the Berkeley riots, and other ANTIFA related groups around the world. ANTIFA’s main tactic is chaos, shouting down anyone with whom they disagree with calls of fascist, racist, bigot, etc.

ANTIFA is not the problem. Again, they are largely made up of a tiny group of Millennials dressed in black hoodies and bandannas who always got a trophy for what they did, were never told “no,” and have no coping ability in the world around them.

Newsflash: Struggle brings maturity. Eating ramen noodles in a tiny apartment while scraping together just enough pennies to pay the rent actually builds character.

I voted for Donald Trump, but he undoubtedly has his warts. I have no great devotion to the man, other than the fact that I dread what the other candidate would have furthered in America. That sets me apart from liberals from the last eight years. Trump is not divine; he was the better of the two options from my perspective. He has hit a home run with Neil Gorsuch but has failed on the Obamacare repeal. Let’s be honest, the Obama years were catastrophic for anyone with common sense. Barack Obama did more to attack Christians than any president in our history. That’s not to mention the economy, national security, immigration, etc. So, when I weighed the options of continuing that path or averting it, I chose to avert it.

The problem with ANTIFA is, by and large, they are representing the new face of the Democratic Party. There is no longer disagreement on issues. You are allowed to agree with the left, or you are immediately shouted down as a racist, bigot, or the like. There is no middle ground. They are totalitarian in their efforts. It’s victory or death with them. As I watched the videos from Berkeley, I saw unhinged children who didn’t win the game, so they cried, threatened others, and ultimately took their ball and went home. That only happened after they attempted to attack a pro-Trump crowd and were promptly handed their behinds.

The question I have for my more liberal friends is this: How many losses do you have to take before you realize that you are the problem? Daily I see articles about why Hillary Clinton did not win, yet never once have I seen one from the left that says that Hillary was to blame. Again, giving a child a trophy when he loses is a bad idea. As I type this, of 50 states, the GOP controls 33 statehouses. Thirty-three to seventeen is lopsided any way you look at it.

Luckily for these ANTIFA tadpoles, this was in California. In most of the heartland, if you throw a rock or a bottle and hit someone in the head, whoever is president is going to be your last worry.

Maybe we have reached a point in America’s history where bi-partisanship is dead. I certainly hope not; that is never what the founders intended. You win some, and you lose some. That has been a standard of life for many years.

ANTIFA, and to a growing extent, the left, in general, may have to look itself in the mirror and have a hard conversation. Maybe America is not racist, sexist, or homophobic, among other things.

Maybe, America doesn’t like what you are selling. Maybe America just doesn’t like your policies. Maybe America is tired of identity politics and being called something she is not just because it justifies your argument. Maybe that’s why since Barrack Obama was elected president, Democrats have lost 900 state legislature seats, 12 governorships, 69 House seats, and 13 Senate seats.

Maybe it’s you.

