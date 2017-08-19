The Neocons Are Pushing the USA and the Rest of the World Towards a Dangerous Crisis

ed note–this was what we have spent the last year warning about, and moreso, why it was important that ‘muuvmnt’ people not let themselves get caught up in the heat of the moment and in a hasty rush to judgment based solely on their own personal emotionalism, add their voices to those of the pro-war/pro-Armageddon/pro-Judea, Inc conspiracy trying to circumvent what Trump plans to do. We warned that he–for reasons of exigency–was going to say and do things that were going to be unnerving, that he would make all sorts of gestures towards Jewish interests but that rather than this be the deciding factor as to where he stands and where he intends to go, that instead ‘we the people’ should focus more on the screeching campaign against him and the OVERT moves on the part of Israel and her various tentacles to bring him down as the more sure…