in Uncategorized 5 Words

The Neocons Are Pushing the USA and the Rest of the World Towards a Dangerous Crisis

WITH TUT ED COMMENTS EXCELLENT

The Ugly Truth

ed note–this was what we have spent the last year warning about, and moreso, why it was important that ‘muuvmnt’ people not let themselves get caught up in the heat of the moment and in a hasty rush to judgment based solely on their own personal emotionalism, add their voices to those of the pro-war/pro-Armageddon/pro-Judea, Inc conspiracy trying to circumvent what Trump plans to do. We warned that he–for reasons of exigency–was going to say and do things that were going to be unnerving, that he would make all sorts of gestures towards Jewish interests but that rather than this be the deciding factor as to where he stands and where he intends to go, that instead ‘we the people’ should focus more on the screeching campaign against him and the OVERT moves on the part of Israel and her various tentacles to bring him down as the more sure…

View original post 192 more words

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s