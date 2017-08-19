Dr. Robert Smith, Dr. E.Michael Jones, Pastor Mario Sims, and Peter Helland discuss the significance of monuments. The original idea for the show came from the erecting of the the Dr. Martin Luther King/Fr. Theodore Hesburgh monument in downtown South Bend, Indiana this summer. Some people in the community were upset about it, and thus the need for this discussion. The importance of the discussion was amplified by the recent conflict in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the proposed tear down of the Robert E. Lee monument. Dr. Jones argues that monuments represent hegemony, and in America it could be called ideological hegemony. The tearing down of Confederate monuments and the eventual building of new ones is the political collapse of one set of ideas being replaced by another set. Dr. Smith addresses the causes of the Civil War and Robert E. Lee’s attitude toward Confederate monuments. Pastor Sims says that the power structure that put up the King/Hesburgh monument continues to marginalize the Black community despite the flattering rhetoric. All agree that the corporate media perverts the truth.