‘Daily Stormer’ website sending Nazis to harass funeral of woman killed in Charlottesville

ed note–as we have pointed out here regularly, rather than the ADL, SPLC, etc writing hitpiece after hitpiece after hitpiece describing what a ‘danger’ to American democracy the ‘Neo-Nazis’ and ‘anti-Shemites’ are, it is much more effective and far less costly to have dogs like Anglin & co go out there and make the case for them in living color. Everytime they open their mouths and begin their snarling and growling, Judea Inc gains in stature, credibility, and prestige which then results in the Zionist establishment becoming further entrenched and the minds of Gentiledom deeper entranced.