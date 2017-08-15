LOL!!! Alex Jones Says ‘Jewish Actors Posed As Klansmen, etc’ In Charlottesville

ed note–Jones is not alone in this. Since we began running coverage and commentary of what took place there in Charlottesville, we have been inundated with emails from angry white nationalists who claim that simply by running pics of the guys in the white robes, those making the Nazi salute and of the Rambo wannbes toting their AR15s in full battle dress that we were ‘repeating the lies and slander’ of the Jews against whites, even though there is not an ounce of reason to suspect for a microsecond that the guys on the ground there in Charlottesville were anything other than what they appeared to be–the real deal.