in Uncategorized 0 Words

‘Alt-right’ Sites Blast Trump’s Condemnation of KKK, neo-Nazis as ‘Unforgivable Betrayal’

The Ugly Truth

The groups who supported his campaign respond to presidential condemnation of their cause

ed note–again, prima efface evidence as to how completely disconnected from reality the Alt-Right/WN neighborhood has become.

For them to claim some sort of political sophistication that eludes the average American and then in the same statement to characterize Trump’s statement as a ‘betrayal’ underscores just how off the reservation these people are, no pun intended. A woman was killed, mowed down by a car–either deliberately or accidentally, no one knows for sure just yet–and images splayed across the JMSM showing assault rifle toting Rambo wannabes, white robe wearing klansmen and an assortment of characters dressed up as Nazis, and Trump is supposed to EMBRACE THIS, at the very moment that Judea, Inc is pulling out all the stops to get him IMPEACHED???

Like the disaster in the making known as the ‘Sandy Hook Hoax Brigade’, we…

View original post 334 more words

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s