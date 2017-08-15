‘Alt-right’ Sites Blast Trump’s Condemnation of KKK, neo-Nazis as ‘Unforgivable Betrayal’

The groups who supported his campaign respond to presidential condemnation of their cause
ed note–again, prima efface evidence as to how completely disconnected from reality the Alt-Right/WN neighborhood has become.
For them to claim some sort of political sophistication that eludes the average American and then in the same statement to characterize Trump’s statement as a ‘betrayal’ underscores just how off the reservation these people are, no pun intended. A woman was killed, mowed down by a car–either deliberately or accidentally, no one knows for sure just yet–and images splayed across the JMSM showing assault rifle toting Rambo wannabes, white robe wearing klansmen and an assortment of characters dressed up as Nazis, and Trump is supposed to EMBRACE THIS, at the very moment that Judea, Inc is pulling out all the stops to get him IMPEACHED???
Like the disaster in the making known as the ‘Sandy Hook Hoax Brigade’, we…
View original post 334 more words
Advertisements