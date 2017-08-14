The terrible timing of the newest American peace delegation

ed note–This is not by accident. As soon as Trump started making noises during the campaign about the ‘ultimate peace deal’ between Israel and the Arabs, Judea Inc and all its connected tentacles went to work, first in trying to deny him the presidency, and then after failing in this regard, bogging him down with an impending impeachment, helped along not only by the ‘usual suspects’ on the left, but as well even (unfortunately) sizable numbers of people in the ‘9/11 Truth’ movement who fell for every ploy that was tossed before them.