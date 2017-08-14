in Uncategorized 0 Words

Charlottesville car-ramming suspect idolized Hitler, Nazism, ex-teacher says

The Ugly Truth

A high school teacher of James Alex Fields Jr., held on murder charges, claims he had keen interest in Nazi Germany, white supremacy

ed note–it is somewhere between possible and probable that the car ramming incident was not intentional on the part of Fields, but rather his attempt at escaping what was no doubt a violent mob of radical leftists out to do him bodily harm.

But it doesn’t matter. Even if he is acquitted of everything, the imagery is what will stick in people’s minds–the NeoNazi regalia, the AR15 toting militia wannabes, the barely-literate, obese, white-robed KKK members, etc, etc, etc.

This is the reason we constantly rain on the parade of so many in this ‘movement’ with our underscoring what a LOSING strategy it is to try and defeat Jewish power by trying to rehabilitate Hitler, the 3rd Reich and to engage in circular, go-nowhere debates about the…

View original post 1,427 more words

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s