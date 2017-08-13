Yet another trap for the “Truth Movement? Charlottesville clashes and Media perception. Media seeks to connect Trump to David Duke. While Trump attempts to remain neutral.

ed. The Southern people and the European peoples have a right to be protest their destruction. However the “movement” is playing into the hands of the System in Charlottesville. Yes the “system” will use the race and gender politics to finish off Trump and Putin and any of it’s enemies. The movement has only one chance and that is to go for an all out movement for peace particularly in Palestine. Increase The Boycott movement (BDS). Pressure Trump and support him in calling out the USA for war crimes in North Africa Libya and Iraq, Afghanistan. This will be seen worldwide as real improvement in so called race relations. The System or the Deep State has so much money and power it can suppress the white groups by simply appealing to “identity politics” nationwide or worse sending highly private professional soldiers. The” system” seeks to connect the issue of race to take Trump down. The system seeks to tie the issues of race and gender to create problems for Russia as well. The “system” is of coarse Judaic. They only thing thing the “system” which is all powerful can be deterred by is peace. Avenge the death of the whites in the civil war by calling out Obama for his drone strikes in Africa Pakistan and elsewhere. Justice of the Palestinians and people and peace in the Middle East is the only thing the system has to fear. If they even fear that.