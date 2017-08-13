Yet another trap for the “Truth Movement? Charlottesville clashes and Media perception. Media seeks to connect Trump to David Duke. While Trump attempts to remain neutral.

ed. The Southern people and the European peoples have a right to be protest their destruction. However the “movement” is playing into the hands of the System in Charlottesville. Yes the “system” will use the race and gender politics to finish off Trump and Putin and any of it’s enemies. The movement has only one chance and that is to go for an all out movement for peace particularly in Palestine. Increase The Boycott movement (BDS). Pressure Trump and support him in calling out the USA for war crimes in North Africa Libya and Iraq, Afghanistan. This will be seen worldwide as real improvement in so called race relations. The System or the Deep State has so much money and power it can suppress the white groups by simply appealing to “identity politics” nationwide or worse sending highly private professional soldiers. The” system” seeks to connect the issue of race to take Trump down. The system seeks to tie the issues of race and gender to create problems for Russia as well. The “system” is of coarse Judaic. They only thing thing the “system” which is all powerful can be deterred by is peace. Avenge the death of the whites in the civil war by calling out Obama for his drone strikes in Africa Pakistan and elsewhere. Justice of the Palestinians and people and peace in the Middle East is the only thing the system has to fear. If they even fear that.
Ex-KKK Leader David Duke Says White Supremacists Will ‘Fulfill’ Trump’s Promises
“We are determined to take our country back,” Duke said. “We are going to fulfill the promises of Donald Trump.”
As the official start of the “Unite the Right” rally kicked off in Charlottesville, Virginia, former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke said the gathering of white supremacists, neo-Nazis and far-right individuals pointed to a future fulfillment of President Donald Trump’s “promises.”
“This represents a turning point for the people of this country,” said Duke in video uploaded to Twitter by Indianapolis Star photojournalist Mykal McEldowney. “We are determined to take our country back. We are going to fulfill the promises of Donald Trump. That’s what we believed in, that’s why we voted for Donald Trump. Because he said he’s going to take our country back. That’s what we gotta do.”
In a tweet, Trump condemned “hate” and “violence” in response to clashes at the rally on Saturday, though he did not call out white supremacists in particular.
Duke responded to Trump’s tweet by stating that Trump should “remember” that “White Americans’ were the ones to put him in office.
Duke, a former KKK Grand Wizard, has long connected his message of white supremacy to ideas espoused by the president.
During the presidential campaign, Duke stated that he and Trump had similar messages, pointing to Trump proposing policies like a border wall or Muslim ban.
“Donald Trump is talking implicitly. I’m talking explicitly,” Duke said last year, according to Time.
Duke supported Trump’s campaign and publicly celebrated his lead on election night. Trump disavowed Duke and the KKK, but only after initially declining to do so, claiming he didn’t “know anything about” him.
This weekend’s rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, called “Unite the Right,” was nominally billed as a protest against the removal of a monument to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. The rally drew out hundreds of demonstrators bearing Nazi symbols and Confederate flags and chanting racist slogans. Violence has erupted between the far-right rally attendees and counter-protestors, leading Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) to declare a state of emergency.
Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly referred to far-right rally participants as “far-left.”
One thought on “Yet another trap for the “Truth Movement? Charlottesville clashes and Media perception. Media seeks to connect Trump to David Duke. While Trump attempts to remain neutral.”
Yes, agree to your ALL OUT PEACE MOVEMENT — there is one here (below link) and it INCLUDES ALL THE WHITE AND EUROPEAN PEOPLES as it embraces ALL HUMANITY–it also abhors all the Wars, War Crimes and Crimes Against ALL HUMAN BEINGS everywhere, and particularly, what THEY are doing in Palestine — which seems to be the future model for America — as American police go to “train” in Israel where their neighbors–including children, infants, toddlers NOT SPARED–are under a ruthless, vicious and murderous occupation. SHOCKING.
