in Uncategorized 0 Words

Trump: N. Korea ‘will regret it fast’ if it acts against US and allies

The Ugly Truth

Germany, Russia express concern over escalating rhetoric between Washington and Pyongyang, call for cooler heads to prevail

ed note–In the unlikely case that the readers of this website have not yet figured it out, the entire North Korea crisis can be understood/explained/summed up in one word– ‘Russiagate’. Like the bombing of the (for the most part) empty airfield in Syria a few months back, Trump is up against a wall as Judea, Inc begins gnawing away at the foundation of his presidency with legal action over the Talmudically-conjured up charges that he is a ‘Russian spy’ and a ‘puppet of Putin’.

And, just as it was in the case involving the bombing of the Syrian airfield, Trump does not want to go to war. He is forced into this corner as a ‘necessary evil’ in order to (temporarily) derail the coup being maneuvered against him by organized Jewish interests but…

View original post 1,303 more words

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s