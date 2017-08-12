Trump: N. Korea ‘will regret it fast’ if it acts against US and allies

ed note–In the unlikely case that the readers of this website have not yet figured it out, the entire North Korea crisis can be understood/explained/summed up in one word– ‘Russiagate’. Like the bombing of the (for the most part) empty airfield in Syria a few months back, Trump is up against a wall as Judea, Inc begins gnawing away at the foundation of his presidency with legal action over the Talmudically-conjured up charges that he is a ‘Russian spy’ and a ‘puppet of Putin’.