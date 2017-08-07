Netanyahu’s House of Cards

ed note–in the most recent season of House of Cards, the criminal investigation of President Frank Underwood reaches the point that he–for strategic reasons–announces his resignation. What we come to learn later in the program (after his wife takes over the presidency) is that Underwood recently came to understand that the White House was not where the real power lie at all, but rather in those secret groups operating in the shadows made up by the super rich who actually controlled the presidency and that his resignation was only a step towards walking into a world of power that made the US Presidency pale by comparison.