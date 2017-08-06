The beginning of the end of King Bibi?

ed note–absolutely intrinsic to the historical survival of organized Jewish interests has been/is the ability to keep Gentiledom confused, consternated, baffled, bewildered, distracted, disordered, disorganized, etc. Besides the obvious, which is the use of deliberate distractions and diversions (the most obvious being total Judaic control over the entertainment industry where an IV drip anesthetizes the collective Gentile mind with a steady dose of sex, sports, consumerism, violence, comedy, ‘drama’, etc) the primary means by which organized Jewish interests prevent the immune system of the Gentile body politic from honing in on and destroying the hostile virus is its ability to chameleon its outward appearance into something less lethal.