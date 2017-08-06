Netanyahu’s Looming Fall Is No Cause for Celebration

Netanyahu will go and the right-wing ministers Naftali Bennett, Ayelet Shaked and Avigdor Lieberman will stay. Netanyahu will go and the hatred of Arabs will stay. Netanyahu will go and the certainty that we’re a chosen people will stay. And most certain of all: Netanyahu will go and the occupation will stay, even if the unbelievable happens and Labor’s new leader, Avi Gabbay, becomes prime minister.
King Bibi’s departure is a necessary step, but by no means enough. Only a revolution in thinking will generate change in Israel
