Netanyahu Will Go But The Occupation Will Stay: Netanyahu’s Looming Fall Is No Cause for Celebration

The Ugly Truth

Sabba – Should we now expect Netanyahu to organize a ritual murder expedition in Gaza to atone for his sins and have his god forgive him and allow him to remain in power?

HAARETZ – Such happiness hasn’t been seen in Israel for a long time: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is about to fall. The decent center-left is celebrating, in Tel Aviv suburbs like Ramat Hasharon the champagne is flowing. “The tyrant has fallen,” one commentator wrote. Some people hosted a festive barbecue.