JERUSALEM POST – A criminal complaint filed against three BDS activists who allegedly launched physical and verbal tirades at MK Aliza Lavie and an Israeli survivor of the Holocaust at a June event in Berlin has been sent to a police division responsible for political extremism, a spokeswoman for the authorities told The Jerusalem Post on Saturday.
One thought on “GERMANY – SPECIALIZED UNIT FOR POLITICAL EXTREMISM INVESTIGATES BDS ACTIVISTS”
US is a zombie controled by the Deep State. Germany after WW2 has been designed to be a lapdog of the US.
