GERMANY – SPECIALIZED UNIT FOR POLITICAL EXTREMISM INVESTIGATES BDS ACTIVISTS

JERUSALEM POST – A criminal complaint filed against three BDS activists who allegedly launched physical and verbal tirades at MK Aliza Lavie and an Israeli survivor of the Holocaust at a June event in Berlin has been sent to a police division responsible for political extremism, a spokeswoman for the authorities told The Jerusalem Post on Saturday.

