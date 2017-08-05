Syrian Forces Smash ISIS Terrorists in 4 Provinces

August 5th, 2017 – Fort Russ News – – SANA – – translated by Samer Hussein –

Syrian forces destroyed dozens of ISIS targets all over the country on Saturday.

According to the field reports, a single army unit killed all members of an ISIS-affiliated terrorist group after they tried to attack a military checkpoint in the cemetery areas in the eastern province of Deir Ez Zour.

Later, Syrian Air Force carried out a series of intense strikes, aimed at positions, gatherings and fortifications of ISIS terrorists in the areas of Talet Brouk, Al Kanamat crossing, the cemeteries and Talet Alloush, located in the countryside of Deir Ez Zour province.

A large number of terrorists were left dead or injured, and their vehicles destroyed.

In the central province of Homs, an Army unit foiled the ISIS infiltration attempt in the surrounding areas of Al Sukhnieh, located east of Palmyra. All of the terrorists were reportedly killed.

In addition, Syrian Air Force killed scores of the terrorists and destroyed their vehicles while carrying out operations southwest of Al Sukhnieh and Khatamlou.

Meanwhile, in the province of Hama, air force units destroyed several gatherings and positions of ISIS terrorists in the villages of Jana Al Albawi, Abu Janayia, Salba and Abu Hubailat, located in the eastern countryside of Hama.

Scores of the ISIS terrorists were killed and a number of their machine-gun-equipped vehicles, were destroyed.

The operations also continued in the northern province of Raqqah where Syrian Air Force carried out intense strikes against gatherings and positions of ISIS terrorists in the villages of Al Khamsiyia, Salem Al Hamad, Al Numaisa, Al Jaber and in the town of Ma’adan, located in the southern countryside of Raqqah province, inflicting heavy damage upon ISIS terrorists in terms of personnel and equipment.

