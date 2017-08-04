Sanctions Setback: Iran will focus more on its own resources, as it always has since the Islamic Revolution, while Russia too will look for new markets & industries. The countries seem to have plans in place to protect their interests, in the face of what both would call “illegitimate” US sanctions placed on them. Trump has been open about his opposition to the JCPOA & Iran says the US is doing all it can to push the Islamic Republic & other parties to the deal into a corner, trying to force a collapse of the multi-lateral agreement. Russia says that Trump’s criticism of the very sanctions he’s signed into law proves his utterly powerless admin, in the face of an overwhelmingly anti-Russia US establishment.