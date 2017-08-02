Tisha B’Av and the Roots of Destruction

1. As our esteemed Hebraic lecturer makes patently clear, ‘Zionism’ was born simultaneously with Torah Judaism. It did not originate with Moses Hess, Theodore Herzl, David Ben Gurion or with the giant toad in human form ‘Pastor’ John Hagee. As far as the modern (‘AD’) experience of history makes clear, it has been there, from the beginning, like a cancer cell lying dormant since the destruction of the Temple but then suddenly ‘woke up’ in the latter part of the 20th century.