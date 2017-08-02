Tisha B’Av and the Roots of Destruction

ed note–please watch this video very carefully and consider the following items–
1. As our esteemed Hebraic lecturer makes patently clear, ‘Zionism’ was born simultaneously with Torah Judaism. It did not originate with Moses Hess, Theodore Herzl, David Ben Gurion or with the giant toad in human form ‘Pastor’ John Hagee. As far as the modern (‘AD’) experience of history makes clear, it has been there, from the beginning, like a cancer cell lying dormant since the destruction of the Temple but then suddenly ‘woke up’ in the latter part of the 20th century.
2. Please note as well, again, as our esteemed Hebraic lecturer makes patently clear in his discussion concerning the ’10 spies’ and planned invasion/conquest of the Holy Land, that Judaism and violence against innocent non-Jews go as hand in hand as do sharks and feeding frenzies. Judaism simply cannot exist without the violent shedding of innocent blood…
