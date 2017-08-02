The revolution of the 9th of Av

The Ugly Truth



The normal dynamic of life is totally undermined by the experience of Tisha B’Av which in Rabbinic tradition became an unending experience.



ed note–as we say here on a daily basis, one cannot understand the geo-political dynamic existing in today’s world vis a vis Israel, Zionism, and organized Jewish interests without first understanding the fact that everything–EVERYTHING–goes back to that seminal event taking place in the 1st century with Rome’s destruction of Jerusalem, Judea, and the Temple.