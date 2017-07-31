White House: Trump to sign Russia sanctions bill

ed note–as we discussed on last night’s program, Trump simply has to do this lest he finds himself sinking deeper into the ‘The White House has become a pawn of the Kremlin’ meme being screeched incessantly by the JMSM. However, it is only going to be a temporary respite for Trump, as now his enemies within Judea, Inc working to bring down his presidency have the most potent ‘evidence’ they need of ‘Russian interference’ in the recent elections they need–the signature of the President himself on the sanctions bill.