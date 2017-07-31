Blog of Staś

Sellout? Spicer: I’d ‘proudly’ work for Pence if he runs for president

Spicer: I’d ‘proudly’ work for Pence if he runs for president

Outgoing White House press secretary Sean Spicer says he would “proudly” work for Vice President Mike Pence if he ran for president.

“When and if [Mike Pence] runs in 2024 I would proudly play any role he asks,” Spicer tweeted. “Good to know you have already conceded that.”

Spicer was responding to a tweet by Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), who implied President Trump is facing an imminent impeachment by tweeting that Pence was already planning his inauguration and that former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus “and Spicer will lead the transition.”
Spicer resigned as press secretary earlier this month after President Trump hired Anthony Scaramucci to take over as communications directors. Spicer had been filling both roles since former communications director Mike Dubke stepped down at the end of May.

Spicer is remaining with the Trump administration until mid-August.

