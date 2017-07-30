What Gentiledom is up against–‘The Top Nine Holocaust Movies to Watch on the Ninth of Av’

ed note–of the more memorable scenes in the 1975 iconic film Jaws is the scene where Police Chief Brody is throwing fish guts into the water in the hopes of attracting the man-eating Great White shark that has killed 2 people in the seaside resort town of Amity. Up until this point, the viewer has not actually seen the shark and just how big it really is, how it is not just an ‘average’ Great White, and exactly just how dangerous the entire situation really is.