Before joining in on the anti-Trump crusade, Remember–Clinton was an enemy of Russia and a friend of WWIII.

By Staś

During the height of the 2016 election season it became quite clear that Trump wanted to make friends with Russia and Hillary Clinton did not.

Hillary Clinton backed the same ‘no–fly zones’ that worked so well in facilitating the previous slaughters in Iraq and Libya. Clearly, such ‘no–fly zones’ in Syria (which Clinton jokingly characterized would in effect posture NATO as ‘Al Qaeda’s Air Force’) would have led to a military confrontation with Russia who held military superiority over the skies there.

Remember the Missile Defense System going into Poland that has so angered the Russians? The Missile Defense System the Russians regard as a major threat to their security? Not only did Hillary Clinton support it, but as US Secretary of State, she flew to Poland to oversee the signing of the missile base agreement personally, saying that the agreement would ‘protect Poland and our allies from evolving threats, such as those from Iran’.

What?

Now, despite the fact that currently President Trump is treading on thin ice politically within the United States, we do however have a chance for him warming relations with Russia. Rex Tillerson is close to Vladimir Putin and he has been an asset to Trump in de-escalating the growing tension between the 2 nuclear powers. Exxon has sealed big oil deals with Russia and would like to continue to do so. At the present time the situation is fluid as there are rumors that Mr. Tillerson is frustrated with the administration and is going to resign. He is clearly in there to preserve the oil deals between Exxon and Russia. Being Sec. of State within the besieged Trump administration may be getting quite tiresome for the oil tycoon.

I for one prefer to see big oil deals instead of big nuclear wars, which is certainly where Clinton would have taken all of us had she been elected.

However, even though the ‘Deep State’ has thrown everything it has at President Trump in terms of blocking him from better relations with Russia, the bottom line nevertheless is that Trump still has moved forward. His face to face meeting with Putin at the G 20 in Hamburg, Germany went very well, the most obvious positive outcome being ceasefire in Syria.

Would Hillary Clinton had done the same? No way.

So if you think you made the wrong decision in voting for Trump, my advice would be to think again.

Russia is not some weakling, pushover banana republic, but Hillary Clinton seems oblivious to that fact. A Hillary Clinton presidency would have pushed Russia’s back against the wall with little room to maneuver other than to lash out militarily, which is precisely what her Neo-Con supporters wanted and still want.

The reasons are very many and very good for the Russians to hate the Clintons. She compared Putin to Hitler and said he is worse than ISIS. Putin says he was prepared to work with whoever got elected but all can interpret this as political posturing on his part.

I contend that had Clinton been elected POTUS, there would have been no way to avoid some kind of major confrontation with Russia, and particularly after the Russians saw what had been done to Libya’s Qaddafi under a Clinton Dept. of State and her equally diabolical laughter about it on the mainstream media when she said ‘we came, we saw, he died’.

Not only Libya, but as well Clinton was even worse than Obama on Iran, pledging that if elected, she would ‘annihilate’ the country.

Clinton and her husband Bill when he was president directly assisted in the destruction of Russia, as outlined in James Petras’ The End of the Republic and the Delusion of Empire’–

From 1992 through 2001 the Clinton war machine helped set up the Yeltsin kleptocratic vassal state in Russia, facilitating the greatest peacetime pillage of state resources in world history. In the post-Soviet breakup era, over 1 trillion dollars of former public assets were seized, especially by US and British-allied Zionist gangsters, Clinton-affiliated officials, and ‘academics,’ and Wall Street bankers. Under Clinton’s vassalage the entire Soviet public health system was eliminated and Yeltsin’s Russia experienced a population decline of 4.3 million citizens, mostly due to disease, alcohol and drug toxicity, suicide, malnutrition, unemployment, loss of wages and pensions, and an unprecedented epidemic of tuberculosis and infectious diseases once thought wiped out, like syphilis and diphtheria.’

In other words, the Russian ‘economic reforms’ backed by the US nearly destroyed it.

In the year 2000 Alexander Solzhenitsyn wrote: ‘As a result of the Yeltsin era, all the fundamental sectors of our political, economic, cultural, and moral life have been destroyed or looted. We live literally amidst ruins, but we pretend to have a normal life. We heard that great reforms were being carried out in our country. They were false reforms because they left more than half our people in poverty. What does it mean to continue these reforms? Will we continue looting and destroying Russia until nothing is left?” God forbid these reforms should continue…’

Solzhenitsyn, one of the great thinkers of this century, knew very well that Russia was looted by the mostly Jewish Oligarchs. That Russia was crushed by these ‘reforms’ pushed by the C.I.A. and the ‘Harvard Jews’. Russia, Poland and other ‘failed states’ as they came to be disparagingly called remember Jeff Sachs and Soros with their ‘Shock Therapy’ and how they ruined and looted Russia.

The Russian people, unlike America, are far more openly anti-Judaic. This is in part because they were so badly crushed by the West in the post-cold war years. They know that America has been for the most part a huge power but also a puppet of the Jewish State.

The pro-Russia rebels in Ukraine have even said they know who was behind the famine of their forefathers. An untold number of Russians know who was behind Bolshevik gulag system that killed an unthinkable number of gentile ‘white Russians’.

Nearby Poland, an enemy of Russia, has a lower class and lower middle class that is very anti-Jewish but the Poles have moved more towards Jewish controlled America.

However, Trump’s very successful trip to Poland may have been able to drive a wedge between the hatred between Polish and Russia Slavs, a possible case of distracting one and playing one off the other.

Putin saved Russia and took it back from the Judaic mafia and as a result La Kosher Nostra has made Putin their main enemy. Not only has he saved Russia, he has joined the resistance to Jewish power by aligning with Iran which is known today as the nucleus of the Shi’a Muslim faith. Both Russian Orthodox Christianity and Shi’a Islamic Iran have been a worthy counter force to modernity and to the culture of death that prevails in the West.

This may be lost on Trump but at least he was and is keen on doing business deals as opposed to war. Clinton seems to endlessly focus on matters below the belt, vis a vis talk of ‘reproductive rights’ and the cultural scourge of LGBTQ.

Russia was destroyed during the cold war when Reagan unleashed the CIA. Iran was devastated by war when the CIA unleashed Saddam Hussein’s military might that was built up by the US.

The tide is turning Russia and China have grown closer militarily and economically. Iran has a moral culture and a lot of smart young people.

Every effort should be undertaken to avoid “blowback”. Diplomacy? HC would have done none of that.

Deal maker Trump may be able to buy the empire more time. The world has grown tired of the neoliberalism of Clinton & co. This would have sped the decline of the American Empire even faster. She would have defeated the ‘sexist’ Trump and then rescued ‘Pussy Riot’ from ‘sexist’ Vladimir Putin and ‘sexist’ Orthodox Christian Russia. She would have worked hard to liberate ‘backward, sexist’ Iran while avoiding talking about the treatment of women in Saudi Arabia, due to that nation’s deep pockets and close ties to the State of Israel.

She got to the top silently with the so called super-delegates. She blocked Sanders and his supporters, many of whom were anti-war.

Sanders was there to roll up and distract the anti-war, anti-globalist, Pro-Palestinian wing of the DNC. In the end he urged his followers to be ‘with her’.

She was well on her way to becoming the first ‘woman’ President, but was stopped by members of the US lintel community (as well as ‘old school’ guys like Roger Stone and Paul Manifort who worked under president Nixon) who saw in an instant what a Clinton presidency would have brought forth.

Yes, undoubtedly Russian Intelligence was against her. All Russian nationalists were. This is portrayed as some big secret. However US and Israeli intelligence was with her, something which gets no mention.

They–everyone involved, both pro and con–knew the end game was coming with Clinton, even more than with Obama, and that she was prepared to deliver the ultimate final war.

We have seen a lot of close calls in Syria. High ranking US Generals had to go behind then-President Obama’s back to work with Russia and Assad against the CIA/Mossad funded ISIS rebels.

General Dempsey himself had to work with the Russians via back channels. It’s a fact to which even Sy Hersch admitted.

It was implied that there was a lot more going on and that US commanders on the ground were worried about getting into a shooting war with Russia over Syria.

Russia has proven in combat that it can compete with great success with US forces in proxy wars.

Russia soundly defeated Georgia in 2008. Even Time magazine cited the fact that Russia defeated an Israeli-backed Georgian military. Thus Russia defeated a CIA/Mossad backed Georgia, verifiable proof that Russian power is more than just talk. It was out in the open that Russia defeated the neocons and Israeli ‘advisers’. Thus, it makes sense they–the ‘neoconservatives’ wanted someone who would do even more for them then Obama had.

The identity politics would continue to provide a cover. Indeed Obama had ruined the trust of well meaning African Americans. Now use a woman? Why not?

Syria blocks the goal of Greater Israel and the Jewish state’s stated goal of toppling Iran. Any surprise then as to why Judea, Inc desired a CLinton presidency rather than a Trump?

There should be no doubt in any thinking person’s mind that Hillary Clinton would have done anything for the Washington establishment, and especially for Israel. As the first woman president she had a legacy to protect, and if that meant going to war against Russia for Israel’s sake, then so be it.

She was also instrumental in the policy of regime change in the Ukraine, the breadbasket of Europe and the Spiritual capital of the Russian Orthodox faith. As James Petras writes–

‘The Ukraine subsequently underwent regime change in 2013, promoted by Clinton protege Victoria Nuland and US NGOs such as the National Endowment for Democracy. The forceful intervention by Russian President Vladimir Putin prevented Clinton’s ethnic cleansing power grab in Crimea and the Donbass. The US retaliated by pushing for massive European Union economic sanctions against Russia.’

The West and the ordinary American in particular seems oblivious to the understandable anger of the Russians towards what has now become known as ‘the Russian oligarchs’, a term that is basically synonymous with the term ‘Neoconservative’.

The king of the oligarchs was Boris Berezovsky. Berezovsky who was Jewish was the victor of the Great Mob War of 1993-1994. Incredible stories of Russian gun battles and the looting of resources that made life hell for many in the ‘new’ Russia. Yet despite this, one finds it difficult to impossible to find accurate information that is critical of the ‘oligarchs’ or of the ‘Russian ‘ (i.e. Jewish) Mafia.

“Godfather of the Kremlin” by Paul Klebnikov. revealed that indeed Boris Berezovsky was the king of the Russian Crime world the one man singularly behind the dreadful Boris Yeltsin.

Not surprisingly, Paul Klebnikov was murdered and it is not some big question mark as to who the likely perpetrator of that murder was.

Berezovsky paved the way to power for Vladimir Putin, the same Putin would later turn on ‘oligarchs’ and wind up biting the hand that fed him. As a result, Berezovsky would be forced to flee to the UK and thus Putin became the enemy numero uno in terms of the Jewish power structure in both the US and the UK.

Yes Putin took down Berezovsky who once bragged to the Financial Times that he and six other men controlled half of the Russian economy and rigged Boris Yeltsin’s reelection in 1996.

Putin restored the Russia company, has won the Chechen war (which Berezovsky & co helped create) the war in Georgia (which Berezovsky & co helped create) and kicked out or arrested the ‘oligarchs’.

The Oligarchs, the Mossad, the Clintons, and the yes, the ‘Harvard Jews’ ruined Russia and therefore Putin and the Russian people were not happy with her.

They like Trump however.

The Russians were and are growing tired from the endless taunting by American liberals and especially the feminists. They have had enough of ‘Pussy Riot’ and their American friends such as ‘Madonna’, Lady Gaga and Katy Perry. The Russians watched with fury as these troglodytes taunted their own leader as well as other nationalist leaders in places such as Venezuela. They watched as the Soros backed ‘Orange Revolution’ caused murder and mayhem in Ukraine, as well as the “Green Revolution’ in Iran.

And thus, they have grown tired of it all and therefore needed Trump, as well as the oilman Rex Tillerson.

Again, Russian life is hard, and the men there have lost patience with being taunted by vulgar women such as Pussy Riot and Madonna and to put the political equivalent in the White House in the person of Hillary Clinton was simply the last straw.

Iran has suffered equally (if not more) than Russia at the hands of the Israeli dominated US. Iran suffered through a CIA engineered coup via the CIA’s Kermit Roosevelt known as Operation Ajax. But, Iran has survived, Iran is strong and they also have been threatened by Hillary openly.

Russia, Iran, Syria and Hezbollah have won the proxy war in Syria. ISIS, now a known creature of the Mossad and the CIA is out in the open and is understood to be beneficial to the State of Israel. This is now been stated out in open numerous times.

Had Hillary Clinton been elected President this would not have happened.

President Trump has ended the clandestine American program to provide arms and supplies to Syrian rebel groups.

Before you go off on Trump publicly, please remember something of primary importance–

America could have had ‘her’ as President, and along with her, WWIII

