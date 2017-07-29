in Uncategorized 0 Words

UK Gov’t Considers Reforms That Would Let People Pick Their Legal Gender

The Ugly Truth

ENGLAND BRITAIN

Britain’s conservative government will promote legislation this fall that would let adults change their legal gender without a medical diagnosis, The Times reported Sunday.

People would be allowed to have their birth certificates altered to reflect the gender they identify with. Existing laws require a two-year wait period and a doctor’s examination before the legal sex change can be approved. A consultation on the Gender Recognition Bill could be announced as early as this fall.

CONTINUE READING

View original post

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s