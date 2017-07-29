in Uncategorized 6 Words

The Debate – US Sanctions Package The U.S. has slapped new sanctions on Iran, Russia and North Korea. In Iran’s case, human rights abuses and terrorism has been cited. In this edition of the debate, we’ll ask why the US is going out of its way to slap sanctions on Iran? Doesn’t this violate the terms of the JCPOA, at least in spirit? Furthermore, what is US’s end goals behind the sanctions: which include Russia and North Korea: the Kremlin has said these new sanctions will not go unanswered, and will take the relationship to a new low.

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s