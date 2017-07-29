The Debate – US Sanctions Package The U.S. has slapped new sanctions on Iran, Russia and North Korea. In Iran’s case, human rights abuses and terrorism has been cited. In this edition of the debate, we’ll ask why the US is going out of its way to slap sanctions on Iran? Doesn’t this violate the terms of the JCPOA, at least in spirit? Furthermore, what is US’s end goals behind the sanctions: which include Russia and North Korea: the Kremlin has said these new sanctions will not go unanswered, and will take the relationship to a new low.