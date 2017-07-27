How They Do It…MK Bennett says to ‘Expect an increase in violence’

The Ugly Truth

ed note–as soon as Trump started making noises about a ‘peace deal’ between Israel and her neighbors, thus began the campaign to take him down, because, as anyone who has studied Judea, Inc knows, ‘peace’ in the Judaic lexicon means ‘no opposition to our agenda’.

Having said this, it was a done deal that Judea Inc would engage in the business of provocation in order to get the Palestinians to lash out, thus giving the Jewish state the platform it needs in creating the ‘proper’ narrative, i.e. that the Arabs are irrational, violent, and untrustworthy and that no ‘partner’ for peace exists, thus taking the wind out of Trump’s sails vis a vis any ‘peace deal’.