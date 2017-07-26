Russia Must Die ~ The Deep State Has Spoken

War! It’s all out war, and nothing can call the pitbulls off of Trump, Putin, and Russia ~ other than the total defeat of those in the USA who are sending the attack dogs, the Deep State hell bent on maintaining its power at any cost. Every player in the US establishment is in a bat-shit frenzy to demonize Russia, Putin, and by association Trump.
It is hard to overstate the no-holds-barred media assassination of all things Russian. It is beyond the Cold War days, when the same ideological crowd now vilifying Russia were considered “soft on Communism”. You hear it all over, including the oft repeated phrase that, “Russia is our biggest enemy.”
Yes, you heard right: Our. Biggest. Enemy.
Putin is, according to the US mainstream media, the equivalent of the antichrist, the beast, or the head of the oligarchic mafia that is out to rule, and by implication…
View original post 5 more words
Advertisements