If Trump doesn’t veto sanctions bill, ‘he’s given up on his presidency’:The US House of Representatives passed a bill imposing new sanctions on Russia and cementing existing ones. What does the bill reveal about Congress’s regard for the Trump administration, and is the legislation diplomatically wise? Daniel McAdams, executive director of the Ron Paul Institute, joins RT America’s Natasha Sweatte to argue that President Donald Trump should exercise his foreign policy prerogative to veto this “unprecedented slap in the face.”