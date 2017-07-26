in Uncategorized 4 Words

If Trump doesn’t veto sanctions bill, ‘he’s given up on his presidency’:The US House of Representatives passed a bill imposing new sanctions on Russia and cementing existing ones. What does the bill reveal about Congress’s regard for the Trump administration, and is the legislation diplomatically wise? Daniel McAdams, executive director of the Ron Paul Institute, joins RT America’s Natasha Sweatte to argue that President Donald Trump should exercise his foreign policy prerogative to veto this “unprecedented slap in the face.”

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s