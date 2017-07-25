The Senate Judiciary Committee issued a subpoena for Paul Manafort to testify

The Senate Judiciary Committee has issued a subpoena for Paul Manafort, President Trump’s former campaign manager, to testify at a public hearing on Wednesday.

The committee has been investigating alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election, and possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia. It also wants Manafort’s testimony on the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) issued a statement on the panel’s decision to seek Manafort’s testimony.

“While we were willing to accommodate Mr. Manafort’s request to cooperate with the committee’s investigation without appearing at Wednesday’s hearing, we were unable to reach an agreement for a voluntary transcribed interview with the Judiciary Committee,” they wrote.

“Mr. Manafort, through his attorney, said that he would be willing to provide only a single transcribed interview to Congress, which would not be available to the Judiciary Committee members or staff. While the Judiciary Committee was willing to cooperate on equal terms with any other committee to accommodate Mr. Manafort’s request, ultimately that was not possible,” the statement continued.

“Therefore, yesterday evening, a subpoena was issued to compel Mr. Manafort’s participation in Wednesday’s hearing. As with other witnesses, we may be willing to excuse him from Wednesday’s hearing if he would be willing to agree to production of documents and a transcribed interview, with the understanding that the interview would not constitute a waiver of his rights or prejudice the committee’s right to compel his testimony in the future.”