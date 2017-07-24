E. Michael Jones Pope Francis in Context

After visiting Argentina seeking to understand Pope Francis and his background better, E. Michael Jones shared what he learned and his insights in his recent book Pope Francis in Context, which is available in paperback and e-book editions. In this video Dr. Jones discusses that book, the hermeneutic of discontinuity that Pope Francis adopted under the influence of Teilhard Chardin, how people in Argentina understood Jorge Bergoglio, and the Jewish influence that aided his rise to power.

