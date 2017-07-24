Complaining about President Trump? Remember Clinton was the enemy of Russia.

Why the Chance of war was and is so dangerous with Russia.

By Staś

During the height of the 2016 it became quite clear that Trump wanted to make friends with Russia and Hillary Clinton did not

Hillary Clinton backed a no–fly zone as the Syrian a “no–fly zones” in Syria would have led to a military confrontation with Russia.

Yes Hillary Clinton joked that NATO might become ‘Al Qaeda’s Air Force’ as she pushed for a ‘no-fly zone’ over Syria.

So if you think you mad the wrong decision in voting for Trump. Think again.

Russia is strong again and she would have gotten the United States and the rest of the world blown away.

The Russians despise Hillary not because they are “sexist” or she is a “bitch”.

The Russians have many very good reasons to hate the Clinton’s.

She compared Putin to Hitler worse then ISIS. Putin says he was prepared to work with whom ever got elected but he said that to be “nice”.

I contend there would have been no way to avoid some kind of major confrontation with Russia. For one thing the Russians (and North Koreans for that matter) saw what she did to Muammar Qaddafi .

Recall that then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton shared a laugh with a television news reporter moments after hearing deposed Libyan leader Muammar Qaddafi had been killed. “We came, we saw, he died,” she joked when told of news reports of Qaddafi’s death by an aide .

Hillary Clinton was even worse then Obama on Iran.

Recall that Hillary Rodham Clinton tempered her support for then President Obama’s nuclear deal with Iran by pledging that, if elected, she would back it up with the threat of military action.

Clinton and her husband Bill when he was president directly assisted in the destruction of Russia.

James Petras writes in The End of the Republic and the Delusion of Empire:

From 1992 through 2001 the Clinton war machine helped set up the Yeltsin kleptocratic vassal state. in Russia, facilitating the greatest peacetime pillage of state resources in world history. In the post-Soviet breakup era, over 1 trillion dollars of former public assets were seized, especially by US and British-allied Zionist gangsters, Clinton-affiliated officials and ‘academics,’ and Wall Street bankers. Under Clinton’s vassalage the entire Soviet public health system was eliminated and Yeltsin’s Russia experienced a population decline of 4.3 million citizens, mostly due to diseases, alcohol and drug toxicity, suicide, malnutrition, unemployment, loss of wages and pensions, and an unprecedented epidemic of tuberculosis and infectious diseases once thought wiped out, like syphilis and diphtheria.

The “reforms” backed by the US of Russia nearly destroyed it.

In the year 2000 alexander Solzhenitsyn wrote: “As a result of the Yeltsin era, all the fundamental sectors of our political, economic, cultural, and moral life have been destroyed or looted. We live literally amid ruins, but we pretend to have a normal life. We heard that great reforms were being carried out in our country. They were false reforms because they left more than half our people in poverty. What does it mean to continue these reforms? Will we continue looting and destroying Russia until nothing is left?” god forbid these reforms should continue

Solzhenitsyn one of the great thinkers of this century knew very well the Russia was looted by the mostly Jews Oligarchs . That Russia was crushed by “reforms” pushed by the C.I.A. “Harvard Jews” Jeff Sachs and Sorros and Shock Therapy”

The Russia people unlike he America are far more openly anti-judaic. This is in part because they were so badly crushed by the west in the post-cold war years. They know that America has been for the most part a huge power but a puppet of the Jewish State.

The Russia rebel is Ukraine have even said they know who was behind the famine of their forefathers. AN untold number of Russia know who was behind Bolshevik gulag system that killed an unthinkable number of “white Russians” of gentile Russians.

Nearby Poland an enemy of Russia is also very Jewish but the Poles have moved more towards Jewish controlled America.

Putin saved Russia and took it back from the Judaic mafia. The Jewish power has made Putin their main enmy he has not only saved Russia he has joined the resistance to Jewish power. Russia has joined the most potent resistance to global Jewish power that of Iran which is known today as a stronghold of the Shi’a Muslim faith

Both Russia and Iran know far better then there counterparts in the USA who are for the most part leaving in a dream world because of the “controlled media.

Russia was destroyed during the cold war when Reagan unleashed the CIA. Iran was devastated by war when the CIA pit Iraq against it.

Every effort should be undertaken to avoid “blowback”. Diplomacy? HC would have done none of that.

She would have defeated the sexist Trump and then rescued “Pussy riot” from sexist Russia. She would have worked hard to liberate backward sexist Iran while avoiding talking about the treatment of women in Saudi Arabia. Because of their deep pockets and ties the State of Israel.

She got to the top silently with the so called super-delegates. She blocked Sanders and his supporters some of whom are anti-war.

Sanders was there to roll up and distract the anti-war anti-globalist and even the Pro-Palestinian wing of the DNC. In the end he urged his followers to be “with her”.

She would be the first “woman” President.

She was well on her way. She was stopped by members of the US lintel community, Wiki leaks. She was stopped by old school guys like Roger Stone who had been trashed when they worked under president Nixon.

Yes Russia Intelligence was against her of coarse. All Russian nationalist were. This is portrayed as some big secret. However US and Israeli intelligence was with her.

They know the end game was coming Clinton even more the Obama was prepared to deliver the ultimate final war.

That is my view.

We have seen a lot of close calls in Syria. High ranking US Generals have to go behind the back of the Obama administration to work with Russia and Assad against the CIA Mossad funded ISIS rebels.

General Dempsey himself had to work with the Russians via back channels. It’s a fact even Sy Hersch admitted so.

See:

https://www.democracynow.org/2015/12/22/seymour_hershs_latest_bombshell_us_military

It was impled that there was a lot more going on. That US commanders on the ground were worried about getting into a shooting war with Russia over Syria.

Russia has proven in combat that it can compete with great success with US forces in proxy wars.

Russia soundly defeated Georga in 2008 even Time magazine cited the fact that Russia defeated an Israeli backed Georgian military. Thus Russia defeated a CIA Mosad backed Georga. Verifiable physical proof that Russia power is more then just talk.

see Time Magazine: See: http://content.time.com/time/world/article/0,8599,1834785,00.html

It was out in the Open Russia Defeated the neocons and Israel. Thus it makes sense they the “neconservatives” wanted someone who would do even more for them then Obama.

The identity politics would continue to provide a cover. Indeed Obama had ruined the trust of well meaning African Americans. Now use a woman? Why not?

Syria blocks the goal of greater Isreal and Isreal’s goal of toppling Iran Russa is backing Syria and month after month things were getting worse

I have no doubt that Hillary Clinton would have done anything for the Washington establishment the press and Israel

Again the Clinton had already were know by Russia for paticpating in the Yestlen puttit govement that worked hard to destroy Russia.

HC was also instrumental in Regime change in Ukraine. Ukraine The breadbasket of Europe and the Spiritual capital of the Russian Orthodox faith under went forced regime change.

James Petras writes

“The Ukraine subsequently underwent regime change in 2013, promoted by Clinton protege Victoria Nuland and US NGOs such as the National Endowment for Democracy. The forceful intervention by Russian President Vladimir Putin prevented Clinton’s ethnic cleansing power grab in Crimea and the Donbass. The US retaliated by pushing for massive European Union economic sanctions against Russia.

The Truth movement would have liked an open military alliance between the US and Russia. ISIS would have been more eliminated.

But again the west and your ordinary American in particular seem oblivious to the understandable anger of the Russia towards what had become know as “The Russian oligarchs”.

The term “The Russian oligarchs” is not unlike “Neoconservative” in the west. It is so people may avoid saying Jewish businessmen .

The king of the oligarchs was Boris Berezovsky. Berezovsky who was Jewish was the victor of the Great Mob War of 1993-1994. Incredible stories of Russia gun battles and looting of resources made life hell from many in the new Russia. You will find that it is difficult to find information that is critical of the “oligarchs” or Russia?Jewish Mafia.

“Godfather of the Kremlin” by Paul Klebnikov. reveled that indeed Boris Berezovsky was the king of Russia Crime the man behind the dreadful Boris Yeltsin.

Paul Klebnikov was murdered

Berezovsky paved the way to power for Vladimir Putin. Putin would latter turn on “oligarchs” Berezovsky would eventually have to flee Russia for the UK and thus Putin became the number on enemy of the the US and the UK. In short Putin won and he literly freed russia.

Yes Putin took down Berezovsky who once bragged to the Financial Times that he and six other men controlled half of the Russian economy and rigged Boris Yeltsin’s reelection in 1996.

Putin has restored the Russia company he has won the Chechen war the war in Georgia and kicked out or suppressed the ‘oligarchs”.

The Oligarchs the Mossad the Clintions and the yes “Havard Jews” ruined Russia. Putin and the Russians were not happy with her.

They like Trump.

The Russia were and are growing tired from the endless taunting by the American liberals. Yes, in particular the women. They have had enough of “Pussy Riot” and there American friend “Madonna”

The Russia watched as paid woman taunted the nationalistic leader of Venezuela. They watched as the Soros backed Orange revolution caused chaos in Ukraine. As well as the “Green Revolution in Iran.

They were growing tired. Russia needed Trump. They wanted the oilman Rex Tillerson and the wheeler dealer Trump.

Russian life is hard the men are hard they were and are still growing tired of being taunted by vulgar woman. To put the disgusting Hillary Clinton in as leader as the most powerful nation on earth was far to risky.

Iran has suffered equally if not more then Russia at the hands of the Israeli dominated US. Iran suffered through a CIA engendered coop via the CIA’s Kermit Roosevelt (operation Ajax). Iran has survived Iran is also strong and they also have been threatened by Hillary openly.

Russia and Iran Syria have won the proxy war Syria in repulsing ISIS. ISIS which is now out in the open a creation of Mossad and the CIA. ISIS is out in the open as being beneficial to the State of Israel. This is now been stated out in open numerous times.

Had Hillary Clinton been elected President this would not have happened.

President Trump has ended the clandestine American program to provide arms and supplies to Syrian rebel groups.

Will Trump move against Iran? North Korea? Will he redo so of the mistakes of Nixon? Such as when Nixon illegally bombed Laos?

I hope not. But before you go off on Trump publicly. Remember America could have had her.

Advertisements