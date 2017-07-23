Palestine on the brink of new Intifada

Netanyahu and his gang have created a situation here in the US where Trump is being assailed from all sides, leaving him without any popular mandate on this issue and unable to maneuver politically. Had Trump enjoyed the backing today of the same percentage of people who got him elected 8 months ago, rather than lemmings being hot one minute and cold the next over issues that were stage-managed by the JMSM, Trump would be more emboldened in pushing forward FORCEFULLY in preventing what is taking place now and what is sure to take place in the coming hours, days, weeks, and months where Israel begins a series of provocations aimed at creating the narrative that the violent, dirty, irrational…